Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 367 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $376.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $382.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

