Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.6% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
