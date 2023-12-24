Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,831 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after buying an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,290,000 after buying an additional 1,485,053 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

