Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 974 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

