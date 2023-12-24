Morgan Stanley Downgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $143.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

