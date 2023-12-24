Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $92.41. 5,800,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

