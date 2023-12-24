Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires C$52,500.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$140,700.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$79,275.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, with a total value of C$122,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$151,725.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Sime Armoyan purchased 23,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$123,480.75.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

TSE MRT.UN remained flat at C$5.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$337.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.