M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.