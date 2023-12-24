NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) and Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Yoshitsu shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and Yoshitsu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 29.43 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -2.79 Yoshitsu $169.72 million 0.19 -$8.05 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Yoshitsu has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NaaS Technology and Yoshitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

NaaS Technology presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given NaaS Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NaaS Technology is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Yoshitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58% Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshitsu has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yoshitsu beats NaaS Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. It directly operates physical stores in Japan and Hong Kong; online stores in Japan, China, and Korea; and franchise stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

