Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 916 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JXN opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

