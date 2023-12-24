Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FLEX LNG worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLNG stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

