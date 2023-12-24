Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

ARCC opened at $19.76 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

