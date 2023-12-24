Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 218.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 263.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 112.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.58 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.28 million, a P/E ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

