Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

