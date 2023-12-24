Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.18 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

