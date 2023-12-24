Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 10,710 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

