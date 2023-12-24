Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

NSC stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $260.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

