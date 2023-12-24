Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 117,175 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $6.44 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -122.86%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.