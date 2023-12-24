Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.