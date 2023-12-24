Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

