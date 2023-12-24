Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

