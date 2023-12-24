National Bankshares Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$135.00 to C$148.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$136.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at C$133.67 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5631488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

