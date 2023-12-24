Needham & Company LLC Raises Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target to $7.50

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STGW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 112.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Stagwell by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 345,669 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

