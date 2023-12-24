Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $86,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

