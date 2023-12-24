NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Down 16.1 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

