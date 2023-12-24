NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Stock Down 16.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.