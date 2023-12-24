New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $78.46 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.