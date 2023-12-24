New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

WTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,480.64 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,312.00 and a twelve month high of $1,617.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,483.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,495.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.90 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

