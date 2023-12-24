New Potomac Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.