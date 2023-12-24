New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,970,650,000 after purchasing an additional 753,518,499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,605 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $75,762,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3037 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

