New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

