New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 384,468 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

