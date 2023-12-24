New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $220.77 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

