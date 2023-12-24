New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

