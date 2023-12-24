New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 11,940 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after acquiring an additional 971,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,483,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

