New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 1,845 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

See Also

