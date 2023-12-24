New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
