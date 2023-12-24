New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

