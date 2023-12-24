New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

