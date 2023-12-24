New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 303.0% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

