New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,003.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,918.72 and a one year high of $3,564.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

