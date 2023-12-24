New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

AMP opened at $376.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $382.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

