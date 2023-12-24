New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 78,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,212,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.