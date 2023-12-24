New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

