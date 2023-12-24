New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,929 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

