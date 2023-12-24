Northcoast Research Downgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $620.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

