Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

