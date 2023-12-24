Norwood Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 26.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,566,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $73.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

