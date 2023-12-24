Norwood Financial Corp Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

VTI stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average is $220.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

