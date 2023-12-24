Norwood Financial Corp Sells 205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

