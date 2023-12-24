Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 171.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,981,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,755,000 after purchasing an additional 811,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

